Have your say over major new Polegate project

Polegate Town Council has acquired two acres of land behind Heron Ridge which will be used for the community.

The Vision Day will take place on March 5 from 1pm-4pm at St George’s Church Hall and include guest speakers explaining the project and what it could become.

After this residents can wander around to look at different theme ideas and share their thoughts. From there, all ideas will be joined together to create a more detailed project vision. There will also be tea and cake.

It gives residents the opportunity to share their thoughts on how the land should be used, how it is managed, and what events could take place there.

Currently the land is ‘overgrown and unloved’ but has ‘loads of potential to become a wonderful community resource’ according to the council.

Councillor Douglas Murray, Mayor of Polegate, said, “This unique piece of land has the real potential to wonderfully enrich the lives of residents and enable young and old alike to be closer to nature and enjoy all the benefits which come from this.