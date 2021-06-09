Hailsham solar farm face-to-face public consultation cancelled

Back in January, Scottish Power made the first steps in the plans for the Pollard Solar Farm on land south of Mount Pleasant Farm in Arlington, according to documents on Wealden District Council’s website.

An update from Scottish Power said, “Due to Covid-19, a public exhibition for Pollard Solar Farm cannot be held.”

Instead, an online public information event has been set up ‘to provide an update on the environmental surveys and technical work we have undertaken to date to inform and refine the scheme design’.

Solar farm plans

The site is 800 metres south west of the The Dicker village and close to Hailsham. Currently used as agricultural fields separated by established hedgerows, the site is an irregular shape.

According to the plans, existing hedgerows would be protected where possible and the public right of way route would be ‘protected through the site in the long term’.

If given the green light, the project would be expected to be in operation by 2023 and the farm would generate a capacity of up to 50 MW, the plan says.

The public consultation time for the plans runs until June 18.