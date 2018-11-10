Flood alert update: Coastline no longer at risk

A flood alert for the coast between Eastbourne and Cooden is no longer in force.

The Environment Agency issued the alert just after 3pm yesterday (Friday, November 9), but this was downgraded at around 10am today.

The Government’s Flood Information Service says: “High tide levels and strong winds caused some minor flooding to Herbrand Walk overnight.

“Both wind speed and tide levels have now dropped and the situation is improving.

“The weekend will remain blustery with heavy showers but the flood risk to the Pevensey coast has passed and the flood alert will now be removed.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will issue further messages if necessary.”