Fears over teens climbing ‘filthy’ car park’s scaffolding at night

Lucy Pearce, whose mum lives by the JCP car park in Junction Road, said the building has been covered in scaffolding for over 10 years.

She said, “It’s rarely used for the purpose of parking a car and has been closed since the beginning of the covid pandemic.

“It’s seemed to be a gathering site for drunks and teenagers. Teenagers climb on the scaffolding late into the night.

The car park in Junction Road in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210720-092307001

“Will it take a teenage falling off the scaffolding for Eastbourne Borough Council to do anything about it?

“Masonry is falling off the building so I can only imagine the structural damage is considerable.”

Mrs Pearce said her and her family have raised concerns on several occasions because of the ‘dangerous, unsightly and filthy’ building.

She said, “My mother and other residents who pay council tax deserve better treatment and answers to this.

The car park in Junction Road in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210720-092342001

“The scaffolding alone must have a cost attached to it. How much money is being used to keep this eyesore up?”

A spokesperson from The Beacon, which is also owned by L&G, said, “Our security officers carry out daily patrols of the site, and the building and scaffolding are inspected monthly.

“We have an ongoing maintenance schedule for the site and continue to carry out regular structural surveys on the concrete fabric of the building.

“We apologise for the continuing uncertainty over the future of the car park.”

The car park in Junction Road in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210720-092331001

A spokesperson from the council said they are not paying for the scaffolding.