Eastbourne set to benefit from multi-million pound government flood protection scheme

A flood defence scheme running from Eastbourne to Pevensey Bay will see funding from the government initiative.

As a result, 10,000 homes and businesses as well as key infrastructures like the A27 and railway lines will be better protected from flooding, according to a statement from the Environment Agency.

The statement revealed carbon efficiencies will play ‘a key part in the design and construction of the scheme’ with the aim of achieving 50 per cent carbon savings.

Flood schemes are getting a cash boost in Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay. SUS-210729-155923001

The scheme has only recently started and is currently going into the design options phase.

As progress is made, the Environment Agency and Eastbourne Borough Council say they will engage and consult with local residents and stakeholders.

On top of this, £18,000 will be supplied to pay for shingle clearance in Cuckmere.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “It is good news that this critically important flood protection work has drawn a step closer.

Eastbourne seafront and pier 8/7/21 SUS-210807-134152001

“Although still at an early stage, we’re pleased that the council is working in partnership with the Environment Agency to support their flood protection and carbon efficiency plans for schemes between Eastbourne and Pevensey.

“Consultation is integral to each phase of the project and so we will ensure residents and other stakeholders have every opportunity to share their views at the appropriate time.”

Investment in these schemes is part of the £5.2 billion plans taking place over the next six years as part of the government’s Flood and Coastal Erosion Investment Plan.

Maria Caulfield, the MP for Lewes who represents Cuckmere, said, “Flooding can devastate communities – too many homes and families in the Lewes constituency have sadly fallen victim to this, and so we must put the necessary protections in place to tackle it.

“This will help to guard homes and families from the devastating impact of flooding, allowing people to feel reassured about the safety of their home.”

Environment secretary George Eustice said, “The tragic recent events in Germany and Belgium serve as a sobering reminder of how devastating flooding can be.

“We are standing by communities and will bolster defences against flooding across England with many thousands more properties better protected by 2027.

“It’s important we take action right across the system. Our comprehensive plan will achieve this by tightening planning procedures, helping more people access insurance and making homes more resilient to the effects of flooding.”

Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the environment agency, said, “We have seen some devastating flooding around the world so far this summer. No one can prevent all flooding and climate change means the risk is increasing, but we can reduce the risks.

“Having completed the government’s previous six year capital programme on time and on budget, better protecting more than 314,000 homes from flooding and coastal erosion, this year we began the government’s new £5.2 billion flood programme.