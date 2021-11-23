Eastbourne environment group set to plant 1,000 new street trees

Treebourne members are asking residents to join them for the planting event next month which kicks off the ‘Greening Eastbourne Streets’ project – something that has been awarded a major grant by the Urban Tree Challenge Fund.

The event takes place on the grass east of the pier opposite Queen’s Hotel on Saturday December 4 between 10am–12pm.

Residents can meet members of the Treebourne team, find out about becoming a ‘Tree Champion’, and enjoy a complementary mince pie. The event also includes a free-to-enter raffle.

Treebourne

Adam Rose, co-leader of Treebourne, said, “The planting of this first tree represents the beginning of one of our most exciting projects yet, and one which will transform many of Eastbourne’s streets over the next two years.

“The programme will focus on areas where the current tree cover is low, bringing with it many benefits to health and wellbeing, as well as increased wildlife, improved air quality and CO2 reduction.”

Treebourne is aiming to plant 100,000 trees in and around Eastbourne over the next decade.

For more information visit treebourne.org