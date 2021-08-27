Eastbourne Coastguard warn public after further cliff falls at Beachy Head

Eastbourne Coastguard has pleaded with the public to avoid the nearby cliff edge after a section of a path broke away.

The crew posted the image and warning on their social media on Wednesday, August 25.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Coastguard said, “We are blessed with a beautiful coastline but please remember the dangers that are often hidden from sight.

The section of the path that has fallen. Picture from Eastbourne Coastguard SUS-210827-154052001

“This is a recent section of pathway that has fallen to the east of Belle Tout lighthouse and as you can see another large crack remains.

“This is the latest of several recent cliff falls this year. This is why we ask people to stay away from the cliff edges both above and below.

“Please, please, please stay away from the edge.”