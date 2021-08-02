Eastbourne cliff fall triggers warning from coastguard

Yesterday (Sunday August 1) there was another cliff fall at Belle Tout which has triggered the coastguard’s fresh warning.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said, “The UK’s coastline is continually eroding, with pieces falling from cliffs that can be just a few small rocks or as large as a car. It’s impossible to predict when the next piece might fall or how big it will be.

“Periods of intense rainfall followed by dryer, warmer weather in the summer can make cliff edges more vulnerable. We’ve seen a number of cliff collapses in recent months and it’s clear that some are unstable in places.

Belle Tout cliff fall. Photo from Eddie Mitchell. SUS-210208-111333001

“Please stay well back from cliff edges, wear appropriate and sturdy footwear when visiting the coast and ensure that you check tide times and the weather conditions before setting out.”

If you or someone else is in difficulty call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

