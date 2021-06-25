Eastbourne beach named in best British beach guide

This year marks the 13th edition of the The Sunday Times’ guide, ranking the top beaches on the British coast.

Five south coast beaches featured in the guide including the Holywell Retreat in Eastbourne

The guide said, “Eastbourne’s littoral stretches four miles from Langney Point in the east to Holywell Retreat in the west, and it’s at this end — on the shingle beneath the Italian Gardens — that you’ll find sanctuary in East Sussex.

Holywell beach

“This throwback to the Edwardian era derives its name from a long-gone spring of holy water more than adequately replaced by the Holywell Tea Chalet.

“There’s easy access to the concrete prom, where a row of beach huts leads into wilder country at the foot of dazzling white chalk cliffs capable of burning your back when you’re facing the sun.

“The rock-pooling is good here, and the swimming a delight, but you’ll need shoes to make a dignified exit from the pebble-strewn sea.”

Other southern beaches in the guide were: Hayling Island in Hampshire, Studland Bay in Dorset, Church Norton and Atherington in West Sussex.

