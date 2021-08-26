Eastbourne beach hut broken into and filled with drug paraphernalia

Holly Langham shared a video on Facebook after she said her children found the door was unlocked to the beach hut.

Holly says in the video that the inside of the hut smelt of urine, and shows rubbish all over the floor and in the sink – including drug paraphernalia.

She called the site ‘dangerous’.

Screenshot from Holly Langham's video. SUS-210826-151257001

In July 2017 five modern beach huts available to hire were introduced to the seafront following an international architectural design competition.

In response to the video, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “One of our seafront beach huts was broken into and rubbish including drug paraphernalia was left discarded inside.

“As soon as we were made aware of this yesterday (Wednesday, August 25), we immediately cleared away the debris and secured the hut.

“It is unfortunate this beach hut has been targeted for anti-social purposes and we will review its future location.”

The beach hut in question (central). Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210826-151247001

Seafront issues can be reported at: https://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/streets-parking-and-travel/report-fly-tipping/

The spokesperson said if you report an issue please include a photograph if possible.

View the video from Holly Langham here: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=6306126889399273&id=711640600