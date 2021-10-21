COP26 UN global climate summit: Eastbourne groups join together for an international day of action

The demonstration is being organised by the Eastbourne COP26 Coalition, a civil society coalition made of groups and individuals from a range of organisations.

It will start at Banker’s Corner in Terminus Road at 12pm on November 6, before marching through the town and finishing with speeches and entertainment at 2pm by the Wish Tower Slopes.

Organisers say speakers from local organisations will highlight the urgent need for a fast and globally fair transition to a climate friendly economy, the importance of most affected communities leading the transition, and steps we can take in Eastbourne to build a safe and healthy world.

One planet One people One march SUS-211021-100853001

A spokesperson for the organisers said, “We demand that our leaders act on the emergency that climate change is. We want action now. Too much time has been wasted.

“As COP26 starts we are calling for actions not promises as the climate emergency becomes a fact, not a speculation.

“COP26 is happening at a crucial moment in history. Across the world and across movements, we are seeing a new wave of people standing up and making their voices heard through global solidarity and grassroots organising. We have a unique opportunity to rewire our system as we recover from the global pandemic.”

The march will coincide with the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow, which takes place from October 31 to November 12 and sees leaders from all over the world meet to discuss climate change.