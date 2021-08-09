Climate change protesters prepare to walk to Eastbourne cliffs to highlight the urgent need for action

The Extinction Rebellion says a group will undertake the ‘walking to the edge’ pilgrimage from the town centre to Beachy Head this Saturday (August 14) to highlight the limited time we have remaining to act on the climate crisis and to demand change in the run-up to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in November (COP26).

Noa Lachman, co-organiser of the event, said, “We are walking to the edge of the cliffs at Beachy Head, a local iconic and symbolic landmark, to highlight that we are on the edge of time to be able to still make a change to the climate.

“This pilgrimage is a collective demand that governments around the world, meeting at COP26, act immediately and work together to tackle the climate and ecological crises. It’s too late for their hollow promises.”

XR protesters will march from Eastbourne to Beachy Head this weekend. SUS-210908-160150001

Another organiser Charlotte Still said, “Global carbon emissions are set to be the highest ever in 2023. We are seeing the crisis unfolding before our eyes: floods and fires across the world and at home.

“The richest countries have spent $40 billion more on fossil fuels than clean energy since the pandemic. The opposite of ‘building back better’. As global summits on climate and ecology are coming this Autumn, we have a window of opportunity to influence the agendas and demand our political leaders act like we’re in an emergency.

“At this crucial time in history we need to unite in groups and communities to put maximum pressure on governments to act now: rescue the fragile ecological network and restore the health of the planet. Ensure a green and fair recovery for the sake of the future generations. It is within reach.”

The procession will leave from Banker’s Corner on Terminus Road at 1pm.

It will progress along the seafront to Holywell, up to the Downs at the end of the seafront and onto Beachy Head.