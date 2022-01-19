Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in Eastbourne with the Queen’s Green Canopy

The Queen’s Green Canopy is her chosen way of leaving a legacy for her Platinum Jubilee – planting trees and shrubs to celebrate her reign.

Anyone can take part, plant any kind of tree anywhere, and record the planting at queensgreencanopy.org.

The Queen spent holidays in Eastbourne as a young girl, and her father formally opened the downlands when Eastbourne Borough Council bought them in 1929.

Photo from the Queen’s Green Canopy Eastbourne. SUS-220119-124550001

To mark the jubilee, a 10-year project to regenerate the slopes of the South Downs has been launched. It is hoped it will transform a wilderness of bramble and dead ash into a ‘rich haven for wildlife and a beautiful and engaging experience for us all’, the Queen’s Green Canopy team in Eastbourne (QGC) said.

A spokesperson for QGC said, “We have designed an avenue of ecologies stretching from Butts Brow at the northern edge of the town to Black Robin Farm near Beachy Head.

“Everyone living in Eastbourne in this jubilee year will be able to reserve their own unique spot on the map. You can name it, record your memories of the Queen, and upload a photograph and description.

“We want this to become a permanent record of our town and its people in this jubilee year.”