Almost 200 trees put up for Eastbourne shopping centre’s eco-friendly Christmas display

The Beacon has been decorated with the trees, Christmas trees and floral arrangements as the centre moves away from artificial displays, plastics and ‘energy-thirsty’ lighting.

In the New Year, many of the trees will be donated to The Queen’s Green Canopy appeal and will be re-planted around the town, according to a spokesperson from The Beacon.

The Beacon has also used Ian Lucas, from Janet’s Flowers, to identify and source the materials for its displays.

Sustainable Christmas displays in the Beacon (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211124-124507008

The spokesperson said, “The trees on display are mostly locally-sourced and include eucalyptus, goldcrest cyprus, evergreen magnolia, willow and beech.

“There will also be silver birch poles from a sustainable source to add height and width to several of the displays.”

The Beacon director James Roberts spear-headed the move towards a more eco-aware display.

He said, “The eye-catching trees and bushes are using an absolute minimum amount of artificial products, allowing us to spend more on the organic nature of the displays.

“We are becoming more aware of our impact on the environment in which we live, so this move is absolutely the right way forward.”

Ian Lucas added, “I agree 100 per cent with the move towards a more sustainable Christmas display, and I am of course delighted they are keeping transport costs to a minimum by using a local supplier.

“I hope the people of Eastbourne enjoy the displays. I am sure they will be supportive of the need to play our part in looking after the planet for future generations.”

In line with all shopping centres owned by Legal and General and managed by JLL, The Beacon has been moving towards a smaller environmental footprint for a number of years.

Joe Izett, assistant sustainability manager with JLL, said, “This initiative typifies the advancements The Beacon is making on its sustainability journey - from delivering social value initiatives, to implementing energy reduction measures, waste management improvements and other green initiatives.”