Enjoy free trips to shows at Eastbourne theatres in exchange for spreading the word

A new season of theatre has launched at Eastbourne Theatres and here is your chance to get involved and come and see shows for free in exchange for joining the ambassador team.

With the re-opening of the Congress Theatre this spring, it’s an exciting time for theatre in Eastbourne and here’s your chance to be a part of it.

Eastbourne Theatres are looking to recruit a new squad of theatre ambassadors, individuals who are offered tickets to see a selection of shows for free and in return review the shows and spread the word and love of Eastbourne Theatres and theatre in general as far and wide as they can.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Theatres said, “All that’s needed is enthusiasm and availability to attend and review approximately two shows a season at the Devonshire Park or Congress Theatre.

“An online social media presence is welcomed and if you can help spread the word via work colleagues, your book club, neighbours, fellow students or customers then Eastbourne Theatres want to hear from you!”

This appointment will be for a period of two years so it is a commitment. However, the vacancy is open to everyone.

The spokesperson said, “Even if you’ve never even set foot into a theatre before there’s no reason why this couldn’t be the start of something new for you, there’s no need to have prior experience.

“Whether you’re a regular theatre goer, occasional visitor or someone who last came to a theatre to watch panto as a youngster; if you have an open mind, a broad selection of contacts you can share your experiences with and a few evenings to spare coming to see shows you might not otherwise see what have you got to lose?”

To register email theatrespressoffice@lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk or write to The Point, College Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4JJ.

Be sure to send you name and address and Eastbourne Theatres will send you a pack containing more information and an application form .

This is an unpaid, volunteer post.

New application forms will be sent out during January, applications must be returned by February 11.

The new team of ambassadors will be in post from March 2019.