Enjoy extreme sports at annual Beach Life Festival

Bungee jumps, watersports, skating and BMX are just some of the attractions on offer at Eastbourne’s Beach Life Festival this weekend.

The two-day event takes place on the seafront near Princes Park and the Sovereign Centre and is promising to be fun for the whole family.

Daredevils will be doing a 175 foot bungee jump tomorrow for charity.

The free extreme sports festival, will welcome 17-year-old current world scooter champion Dante Hutchinson from Team Apex back to perform in his hometown of Eastbourne, along with a whole host of sports and activities on land and sea.

Featuring Europe’s only outdoor Roller Derby event and a range of skating games and activities, watch giant stand-up paddleboard racing, or kick back and chill with live music from the festival stage.

The 36 metre pumptrack circuit by the UK Ramp Company will be suitable for all wheels, from scooters and skateboards to BMX and balance bikes, with debut riders welcome from age two through to daring tricks from teens and adults.

Cllr Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, said, “I am always stunned at the astonishing array of talent demonstrated at Beachlife and seeing our very own world champion perform to a home crowd will be an incredible moment. Who knows, maybe Dante and Beach Life will inspire another world champion of the future.”

On the water, the giant stand-up paddleboard Challenge returns as teams of 4 – 6 battle it out on the same 17 foot paddleboard for the coveted Beach Life trophy. Organised by Buzz Active, watersports newbies can also try windsurfing, sailing and paddleboard taster sessions from their beachfront watersports centre.

The VW Bus Stop Tour and 1066 Harley Owners Group will be rolling into town as colourful vintage campervans and shiny classic motorcycles line the promenade in an authentic surfer’s paradise along the beach.

Kids can try their hand at plate spinning and juggling with Circus by the Sea or enjoy funfair rides, inflatable football, bouncy castles and bungee trampolines. It is open from 11am each day.