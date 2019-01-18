Enjoy birdwatching with an expert in Hailsham for RSPB event

Residents at a care home in Hailsham have their binoculars at the ready ahead of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

Care UK’s Bowes House on Battle Road is inviting the community to join the residents in the world’s largest garden wildlife survey on January 28 from 2.30pm to 4pm.

Guests and residents will be taking part in a variety of activities related to our feathered friends, including a presentation by local expert Kim Parkes on British birds and wildlife, followed by a bird watching session.

To top it off, visitors will be treated to an afternoon tea specially prepared by the home’s head chef.

The home has also invited a local carers support group to join them for the occasion.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, which encourages people nationwide to count the birds in their gardens to allow the charity to monitor trends and understand how different species are doing. Data from more than half a million people is compared year-on-year to provide a snapshot of bird numbers across the UK.

Helena Barrow, home manager, said, “The residents have spent the last few weeks filling bird feeders and reading up on the variety of birdlife often spotted around Hailsham.”

Visit www.rspb.org.uk to find out more.