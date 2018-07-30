Endangered baby monkey is born

Drusillas is celebrating the birth of a baby Sulawesi black crested macaque, one of the most endangered species at the zoo.

The baby boy, who is yet to be named, is settling in to his new surroundings and is being cared for by his doting mother, Kera and father, Moteck.

Deputy head keeper, Sophie Leadbitter, said, “We are absolutely delighted with the new arrival.

“We are very proud of Kera for taking great care of her first baby at Drusillas. We will be looking to the public on our social media pages to help us come up with some creative suggestions for his name.”

Drusillas offers a loving home to Sulawesi crested macaques. These pink-bottomed, short-tailed monkeys are native to the tropical rainforests on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

Sadly, their population has declined by as much as 80 per cent over the last 40 years in the wild.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature now lists the Sulawesi crested macaque as one of the world’s 25 most endangered primates, and the most endangered of the seven macaque species found on the island of Sulawesi.

The principal threat to their survival is over-hunting for meat. In Indonesia the macaque is considered a delicacy, and is often served for special occasions. Deforestation is another major threat to the species.

Drusillas is proud to be playing their part in the protection of these animals.