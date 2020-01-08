Emergency works in Eastbourne town centre to last for days

Emergency roadworks in Eastbourne town centre are set to last until next week.

The works in Seaside Road, between Susans Road and Cavendish Place, should be finished by next Tuesday (January 14), according to East Sussex Highways.

Highways wrote on Twitter, “We know this is disruptive and causes delay but this is emergency gas work that needs to be completed.”

Traffic is currently being diverted via Susans Road.

This adds another obstruction to the seafront area, which is already being affected by the closure of a large stretch of Grand Parade following the Claremont Hotel fire.

That road closure is expected to last another 18 months.

One taxi driver simply wrote on Twitter, “AVOID TOWN.”