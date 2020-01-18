Emergency services respond to collision in Eastbourne town centre

Emergency services have responded to a collision in Eastbourne town centre.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been joined by the ambulance service in Grove Road following a collision involving two cars.

Grove Road, Eastbourne. Pic: Dan Jessup

Pictures from the scene show one vehicle with a badly damaged front end behind a Range Rover in a parking bay which has damage to the back.

Pedestrians can be seen gathered around as the emergency services work.

Traffic has been reported to be queuing around Grove Road and the railway station area as the road remains partially blocked.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews had been called at midday but had since left the scene.

Grove Road, Eastbourne. Pic: Dan Jessup

One casualty was being treated by the ambulance service, the spokesman said.