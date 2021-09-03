Emergency services called to ‘industrial accident’ in Eastbourne

Emergency service crews were called to help a man with a ‘serious arm injury’ due to an ‘industrial accident’ in Eastbourne.

A spokesperson from South East Coast Ambulance Service said, “I can confirm we were called at approximately 4.40pm yesterday (September 2) to Hammonds Drive, Eastbourne to reports of an industrial accident.

“Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service. A man with a serious arm injury was assessed and treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”

Emergency services on the scene. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-210309-124235001