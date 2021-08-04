Emergency services called to ‘deliberate’ Eastbourne fire

A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, “At 12.29am we were called to attend a residential property on Royal Sussex Crescent, Eastbourne following reports of a fire in the garden.

“Crews from Eastbourne attended and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“A fire investigation took place and the cause was deemed as deliberate.

Police on the scene following the fire. Picture from Dan Jessup. SUS-210408-155359001

“The incident has been handed over to Sussex Police.”

According to an eye-witness, three police cars attended the incident.

Sussex Police has been contacted for more information.