Emergency services called to dangerous building in Eastbourne

People had to be evacuated from their homes in Eastbourne last night (Monday) after reports of a dangerous structure.

East Sussex Fire and Service crews were sent to building in Seaside, close to the junction with Seaside Road, shortly before 8pm where a wall of a property was unstable.

A spokesperson at the fire service said, “An evacuation of the building was carried out and a building control officer attended.

“Our technical rescue units from Lewes and Battle, as well as Battle’s rope rescue unit and two additional appliances were mobilised to the scene.

“The technical rescue unit assisted with the shoring of the building and an external scaffold company attended to reinforce the structure.”

Three people were re-housed.