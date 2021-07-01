Emergency services attend incident in Eastbourne involving car and motorbike
Ambulance crews were called to a collision involving a car and motorbike yesterday in Eastbourne.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 10:19 am
Updated
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 10:25 am
The incident occurred on the A259 near Whitley Road at 5.20pm on Wednesday, June 30.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance said, “We attended the scene and the motorcyclist was assessed and treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital for further checks.”
Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.