Emergency services attend incident at Seaford doctors’ surgery

Emergency crews responded to an incident at a Seaford doctors’ surgery.

Sussex Police said officers received ‘reports of concern for the welfare of a man’ at Seaford Medical Practice in Dane Road at 4pm on Monday (December 9).

Seaford Medical Practice. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesman said: “Officers attended the scene and found a man with a head injury. He was taken to hospital in an ambulance.”

Phil Abbott, business partner for the practice, said: “We had an incident yesterday evening at approximately 4.20pm whereby a patient became agitated. For the safety of the patient and our other patients and staff we closed down the practice for approximately one and a half hours.

“The police attended and dealt with the issue. The practice reopened for medical priorities at 6pm.

“The practice is running as normal as from 8am this morning.”