Emergency roadworks on major Eastbourne road

Emergency works are taking place on a busy Eastbourne road this evening.

Seaside Road will be blocked at its junction with Susans Road between 8pm tonight (Monday) and 5am tomorrow morning (Tuesday).

This is due to an emergency gas escape, which is being dealt with by the gas network.

Stagecoach says this means its Eastbound bus services will be unable to serve the Trinity Trees stop this evening.

The diversion will be via Ashford Road then Cavendish Place then back onto Seaside Road.