There has been an emergency incident on Eastbourne seafront this afternoon (Thursday).

An air ambulance has joined other emergency services on a beach off Royal Parade, near The Redoubt, after the incident at around 4.30pm.

The air ambulance on Eastbourne seafront

Firearms officers are reportedly on scene, and police have taped off areas behind the Langham Hotel.

Royal Parade was said to have been blocked by police cars.

This is a breaking news story which will be updated as soon as possible.