Emergency incident on Eastbourne seafront

Emergency services are currently dealing with an emergency incident on Royal Parade.

Police vehicles, coastguard crews and ambulances are on scene responding to a reported medical incident at Royal Parade from about 3.30pm today (August 12).

Emergency on Eastbourne seafront, photo Dan Jessup

A spokesperson for the ambulance service SECAmb said, “We sent three response cars and two ambulances to a suspected cardiac arrest outside Fort Fun. Air Ambulance, Police and Fire also supported the incident.

“The patient has not been conveyed to hospital and police are dealing.”

Sussex Police confirmed officers attended a medical incident involving a woman.

More to follow.