‘Emergency incident’ disrupts trains between Eastbourne, Hastings and Ashford

There is disruption on the rails this afternoon after a serious incident between Eastbourne and Ashford.

All lines were blocked at around midday as emergency services were called to the scene – said to be near Hastings.

The lines have since reopened but there are significant delays.

Southeastern Railway said, “Trains are now able to serve Hastings station as usual following an earlier emergency services incident. Some Hastings Line services may be delayed or revised whilst we work to get them back on time.”

At 12.10pm, Southern Rail said, “Due to a trespasser on the line in the Hastings area all lines are currently blocked, more info to follow.”

And the rail company said at about 12.35, “All lines now open, however residual delays are expected while we recover the service.”

This newspaper has contacted British Transport Police for further information.