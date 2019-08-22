Emergency incident at Eastbourne McDonald’s

A serious incident is unfolding at the McDonald’s in Eastbourne’s Lottbridge Drove this afternoon.

Emergency services including an air ambulance, police, and ambulance teams were sent to the scene at the drive-thru just after 12pm.

An air ambulance at the scene, photo by Ethan Baker

McDonald’s is currently closed and a member of staff told the Herald the building had been evacuated.

A witness said police were seen blocking the roads outside the fast food restaurant.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “A woman in her 70s is being airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after being in a low speed collision with a van in the Admiral Retail Park.

“Emergency services were called to the scene just after 12 noon.”

Emergency services on scene at McDonald's in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbounre. Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190822-143827001

Sussex Traffic Watch reported Lottbridge Drove had reopened at about 2.20pm. The McDonald’s car park is still closed.

More to follow.