Electrics failure causes major train disruptions in Eastbourne

Train services to and from Eastbourne have been either cancelled or delayed today (Tuesday) due to a fault.

National Rail says due to a failure of the electricty supply at Eastbourne Railway Station, passengers should expect disruption until around 5pm.

The company said on its Twitter account, “Disruption through #Eastbourne due to a failure of the electricity supply at the station. Train services running to and from this station may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 17:00.”

However, at 1.23pm Southern Rail tweeted, “All lines open at Eastbourne. Services in the area still may be cancelled or delayed by 30 mins or more as we work to recover service.”

National Rail added that disruptions are expected to continue until about 5pm today.