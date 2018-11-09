Eight-year-old Eastbourne boy saved his mum’s life

The mum of a little boy who called her an ambulance and cared for her following her open heart surgery has spoken of her pride.

Wendy Davis has lived with a pacemaker for 10 years, but when she collapsed in the bathroom at 4am due to a rare fault with the wiring, it was her eight-year-old son Oliver Davis who came to her rescue.

He called his mum and ambulance and got her the help she needed.

Single mum Wendy, a data manager from Eastbourne, had to undergo open heart surgery at London Bridge Hospital and Oliver, a Gildredge House pupil, stayed with a school friend.

But once his mum was back at home, he cared for her in between school by making her tea, keeping her comfortable and taking out the recycling.

Wendy said, “He’s such a happy little boy and was amazing the whole time I was recovering.”

Wendy is now back to full health and Oliver has won an award for his efforts.