Efit issued in hunt for Eastbourne street attacker

Police have issued an Efit of a man they want to trace over an attack on a woman in an Eastbourne street.

At 7.30pm on Thursday June 7 the 21-year-old woman was walking along Ashburnham Road in Eastbourne, when the man approached her and followed her along the road.

He repeatedly asked her for a hug and a kiss which she refused, but he became agitated and aggressive so, worried about what he would do if she refused again she said he could have a hug.

At that point he grabbed her into a hug and sexually assaulted her by touching over her clothing.

She managed to pull away and he then walked off.

The suspect is described as white, aged 18 to 19, of slim build, about 5’5’, with short light brown hair, light coloured eyes, and acne scarring on his cheeks. He was wearing a full grey tracksuit.

Police investigator Kara Cunnington said, “The victim was not physically injured but was very shaken and upset by this distressing and frightening experience.

“We have no other recent reports of this type in the area.

“If you think you know who this man is, and if you saw what happened or have any other information, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting Serial 1366 of 07/06.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”