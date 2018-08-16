Strong A-level performance across range of subjects at Eastbourne College

Once again, Eastbourne College boys and girls are celebrating a set of excellent A-level results.

The college says that the headline figures are superb with almost 40 per cent of the grades awarded at A* or A.

Eastbourne College success

Strong performances were delivered across the academic departments with excellent outcomes in all areas of the curriculum.

College pupils take at least three subjects, all at the gold standard A-level or Cambridge Pre-U level, and many also gain high grades in the extended project qualification.

Overall the pass rate was above 99 per cent, with nearly 70 per cent A*-B.

Outstanding individual performances came from Martin Chow with four A*s, Tony Zhou with three A*s, Rosie Kremer with two A*s and two As.

Euan McGreevy achieved two A*s one A and one B, and Emily Ghiro’s four A-level successes included A*s in Italian and Spanish.

Icy Chan and George Skinner each achieved two A*s and one A. Where pupils’ Cambridge Pre-U results gave them an A* equivalent at A-level, Nuriya Powell attained one A* and three As, and Ivan Semenov two A*s and one A. James Allan and Stephen Graham gained two A*s and one B grade.

Additional notable efforts included Elias Brown, Henry Cox, William Pearse, Indy Wood and Sho Yamada who all achieved at least one A* and two A grades.

The college says that congratulations also go to Matt Bergg, Harry Clarke, Montague Leigh, Samuel Perrett, Lucy Ritson, Silas Rowlands and Georgia Yarnall who all achieved at least three A grades.

A further 23 pupils gained three A levels with two A* or A grades.

One hundred per cent of candidates applying to Cambridge or Oxford universities secured their places.

Commenting on these achievements, Headmaster Tom Lawson said: “We are delighted that Eastbourne College pupils consistently achieve results of which they and their families can be very proud. The College serves to bring the very best out of each individual, ensuring that every young man or woman successfully responds to our realistic, high expectations of them.”

The headmaster said: “This is the first cohort under the new qualifications and we are extremely pleased with how this year’s sixth form pupils have risen to the challenge of their A-levels. We congratulate those who have done so very well. These results are a tribute to the hard work of the pupils and teaching staff of Eastbourne College. We celebrate their outstanding individual and collective success both in and beyond the classroom.”