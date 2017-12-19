Primary school results below average despite improving

Primary schools in East Sussex are among the lowest performing in the area when it comes to children’s basic education.

Ofsted’s Annual Report, published on December 13, showed 57 per cent of East Sussex pupils reached the expected standards for reading, writing and maths.

While this was a rise of 5 per cent on 2016’s figures, it was also the fourth lowest score out of the 19 education authorities that make up the south east. The score fell short of the 61 per cent national average and a south east average of 62 per cent.

Progress made by pupils in reading was seen to be above the national average, while maths and writing were below average.

Education authority East Sussex County Council said it recognised the need to drive up standards and would “continue to focus on our school improvement strategy”.

The report was not all bad news. The south east as a whole performed above or equal to the national average in all areas.

In East Sussex, 92 per cent of primary schools were rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ as of August 31 – a rise of 3 per cent on 2016. This compared to a national average of 90 per cent and a south east average of 91 per cent.

At secondary level, 81 per cent of schools received the top rating – a rise of 3 per cent – compared to the 79 per cent national average and 83 per cent south east average.

A county spokesman said he was “confident” the authority had “the tools in place” to continue building on the progress made by primary schools over the past year.

He added: “We are very pleased with the improvement in the proportion of schools judged good or better which will have a positive impact on the outcomes for children and young people in the county.

“Although there has been a significant improvement in Key Stage 2 outcomes in East Sussex, we recognise that our schools remain stubbornly below the national average.

“We recognise the need to continue to drive up standards and will continue to focus on our school improvement strategy, ‘Excellence for All’, working in partnership with our schools, education improvement partnerships, teaching schools and the DfE to ensure that resources are targeted at priority areas for improvement.

“With all public services under pressure we are continuing to explore a range of opportunities and working creatively to secure the strongest outcomes for our pupils.”