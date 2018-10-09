New Hailsham primary school plans to be discussed

Plans for a brand new primary school for Hailsham are due to be considered by Wealden planners later this week.

Developers are seeking planning permission to build the new school, expected to be named Hailsham Primary School, on a greenfield site to the east of Park Road.

Artist's impression of new primary school for Hailsham

If approved, the school will include an early years nursery and will sit next to a large playing field and netball court.

The scheme has already been granted outline permission with the detailed reserved matters application due to be considered by Wealden District Council’s planning committee south on Thursday (October 11).

While the scheme is recommended for approval, concerns have been raised by East Sussex County Council due to ‘insufficient information’ about how developers aim to manage the risk of flooding on the site.

In documents submitted as part of the application, an East Sussex officer said: “[The] proposed surface water management strategy has not demonstrated that enough space has been left for surface water management without increasing surface water flood risk on or offsite.

“The applicant should address the above mentioned concerns to assure us that the proposed development will not increase flood risk on or offsite.”

No other objections have been raised in connection with the scheme, with consultees including Sport England confirming that the scheme is considered satisfactory.

Hailsham Town Council, meanwhile, has confirmed it supports the plans.

Further details can be found by searching for planning reference WD/2018/1462/MRM on the Wealden District Council website.