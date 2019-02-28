New boarding house for independent school near Hailsham

Bede’s School has gained planning permission to build a new boarding house at its site in Upper Dicker.

At a meeting on Thursday (February 28), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south granted planning permission to build a two-storey dormitory building within the school site in Camberlot Road, Upper Dicker.

New boarding house accommodation at Bede's School

According to a planning report, the new building is expected to contain places for 60 boarders and is intended to replace an existing boarding house, which is to be converted into office space once construction is completed.

Before making a decision, the committee heard representations from ward councillor David White (Wealden Independents – Hellingly). He said: “I am happy to support this application as Bede’s is a valuable source of employment in the area and in particular Upper Dicker.

“The scheme itself is set well within the campus of the existing school and therefore has very little effect on the neighbouring properties or neighbourhood generally.

“I think it is a well-designed scheme. I think it provides updated accommodation for the pupils and I would thoroughly recommend the scheme to this committee.”

While the proposals were recommended for approval, officers drew attention to an objection raised by the lead local flood authority.

However, officers said, the objection was on the grounds of insufficient information and the matter could be resolved through planning conditions.

The committee also heard that no planning objections had been received from neighbours or Arlington Parish Council about the scheme.

Angela Snell (Conservative – Polegate North) said: “I just want to emphasis that although the application is a major application for a new boarding house it is just to replace an existing provision. It is not an expansion in anyway.

“While the school is doing very well it is not expanding, just upgrading.

“As Cllr Bowdler has said, with the issue of water and drainage having been resolved then I am very happy to second this.”

Following a short discussion, the scheme was granted planning permission subject to conditions.