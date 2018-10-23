Education Secretary visits Eastbourne

The Education Secretary visited an Eastbourne nursery and met Old Town residents last week.

Damian Hinds MP toured the Jenny Wren Nursery School based at Emmanuel Church with former Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell.

The Education Secretary praised Jenny Wren nursery

He spoke to nursery staff about their extending hours, heard about the nursery’s plans for the future, and discussed the government’s 30 hours’ free childcare commitment.

The minister said, “It was a pleasure to visit such an outstanding nursery to see all the good work taking place and meet up again with Caroline, who continues to do such a good job supporting Eastbourne and its residents.”

While Caroline Ansell said, “It was an honour to have the education secretary here in Eastbourne to visit such an excellent nursery that is rated outstanding by Ofsted and was recently nominated for Nursery of the Year.

“It was also good of him to meet with residents and discuss issues like Brexit and education with local people.

“Politicians should be visible and open to hearing views and the minister spent a good deal of time engaging with everyone he met.”