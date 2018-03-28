Easter extravaganza

Pupils were asked to take part in an Easter egg taste test to decide which was the chocolatey favourite.

There were eggstraordinary scenes when four eggsited, eggstroverted youngsters sat down to take part in our eggstremely chocolatey Easter Egg tasting session.

Our samplers smacked their lips together as they chose two eggs each to try – then cracked open the sweet treats and tucked in. The tasters were Grace, Livvy, Henry and Ethan, aged between nine and 10. These are the confectionary consumed and their verdicts.

Grace

Make of Easter Egg: Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Buttons.

Cost: £1.50

How chocolatey is the Easter Egg: 8/10

How thick is the chocolate on the Easter Egg: 5/10

How appealing is the box and packaging: 7/10

Value for money – would you buy it: Yes. 8/10

Favourite Easter Egg: Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons. I usually get five eggs at Easter

Verdict: It’s delicious. It’s enticing. 9

Make of Easter Egg: Thornton’s with butterfly motif on front

Cost: £4

How chocolatey is the Easter Egg: 4/10

How thick is the chocolate on the Easter Egg: 5/10

How appealing is the box and packaging: 3/10

Value for money – would you buy it: No. 5/10

Verdict: 5/10. It isn’t that appealing and the taste was not that good.

Henry

Make of Easter Egg: Milk chocolate egg from Amelia’s in Scarborough

Cost: £10

How chocolatey is the Easter Egg): 10/10

How thick is the chocolate on the Easter Egg: 10/10

How appealing is the box and packaging: 5/10

Value for money – would you buy it: 5/10

Favourite Easter Egg: Cadbury Dairy Milk and I get 20 eggs.

Verdict: The chocolate was very thick and it was cute to look at but it was very sickly-sweet: 5/10

Make of Easter Egg: Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons

Cost: £1.50

How chocolatey is the Easter Egg): 9/10

How thick is the chocolate on the Easter Egg: 5/10

How appealing is the box and packaging: 7/10

Value for money – would you buy it): 6/10

Verdict: 10 out of 10 because of the brilliant taste

Ethan

Make of Easter Egg: Thornton’s milk chocolate egg with football design

Cost: £4

How chocolatey is the Easter Egg: 10/10

How thick is the chocolate on the Easter Egg: 6/10

How appealing is the box and packaging): 4/10

Value for money – would you buy it): 8/10

Favourite Easter Egg: Yorkie and I usually get one egg.

Verdict: 9/10. It was delicious, gargantuan but not enough for me. Persuasive look to it.

Make of Easter Egg : Cadbury’s Creme Egg: one Easter Egg with one Creme egg

Cost: £1.50

How chocolatey is the Easter Egg: 9/10

How thick is the chocolate on the Easter Egg: 3/10

How appealing is the box and packaging: 5/10

Value for money – would you buy it: 6/10

Verdict with marks out of 10: 7/10. It was sweet, patterned but it bit dull to taste.

Livvy

Make of Easter Egg: One chocolate egg with a bag of 10 Celebration chocolates.

Cost: In the three for £10 range at Tesco (Morrisons run the same deal)

How chocolatey is the Easter Egg: 10/10

How thick is the chocolate on the Easter Egg: 8/10

How appealing is the box and packaging: 10/10

Value for money – would you buy it: 9/10

Favourite Easter Egg: Freddo and I usually get two Easter Eggs.

Verdict: 9/10. It was delicious, gargantuan and enticing.

Make of Easter Egg: Terrys Chocolate Orange: One chocolate egg with two chocolate bars.

Cost: In the three for £10 range at Tesco (Morrisons run the same deal)

How chocolatey is the Easter Egg: 9/10

How thick is the chocolate on the Easter Egg: 7/10

How appealing is the box and packaging): 9/10

Value for money – would you buy it: 10/10

Verdict with marks out of 10: 9/10. Very orangey but a bit sickly if you eat a lot all at once.

Factfile

World’s Most Expensive Easter Egg:

In 2007, a Faberge egg covered in diamonds sold for £9 million. Every hour, a cockerel made of jewels pops up from the egg to flap its wings four times, nod its head three times and make a crowing noise. It was made as an engagement present from a Russian family to French aristocrat Baron Edouard de Rothschild.

Easter Egg Exchange

The custom of exchanging Easter eggs is older than Easter itself. The tradition of giving eggs at Easter has been traced back to Egyptians, Persians, Gauls, Greeks and Romans, who saw the egg as a symbol of life. The springtime tradition was created to symbolise rebirth in many cultures. Easter eggs now symbolise joy, celebration, new life and resurrection.

Tallest Easter Egg

The tallest Easter egg was created in Italy in 2011. It was a 10.39 metres high and weighed 7,200kg. That means it was taller than a giraffe and heavier than an elephant!

Cadbury’s Crème Egg

The world’s most popular chocolate Easter egg is the Cadbury’s Crème Egg. The factory workers produce a 1.5 million of the eggs every single day. The first Cadbury’s Creme Egg was put on sale in 1971.

The First UK Chocolate Easter Egg

The first chocolate Easter egg in the UK was made by Fry’s of Bristol in 1873.