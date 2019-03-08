Easter eggs needed for struggling families in Eastbourne

Easter eggs are being collected by Yorkshire Building Society in Eastbourne to give to families that use the town’s foodbank.

Eastbourne Foodbank offers people emergency food parcels containing enough basic essentials to provide three days of meals. People must be referred to the foodbank by a GP, Citizens Advice or other recognised local agency.

Susan Coleman, manager of the Yorkshire’s Eastbourne branch, said, “Easter can be a wonderful time for children but can be a hard time for families that are struggling to put food on the table. This is why we need your help to put a smile on their faces and make sure they have an Easter egg to open and enjoy. We’re asking people to donate what they can by popping into the branch and supporting this worthwhile cause.”