Easter activities at Drusillas include the opening of half-million pound carousel and visit from Hey Duggee

The school Easter holiday have begun and there is a range of activities at Drusillas to keep your little monkeys busy including a new carousel.

The Rainforest Carousel is the first of its kind in the UK and is a half-million pound investment for the zoo park, near Alfriston. Visitors will be invited to climb upon their favourite animal and be enchanted by the wonders of the rainforest as they soar up and down on the classic ride with a captivating jungle twist.

The ride will opens on Saturday April 6 at 1pm.

Visitors will be able to choose their favourite rainforest animal to sit on, with more than 30 to choose from including an anteater, a sloth, a jaguar and a river dolphin.

The ride is wheelchair friendly and there is plenty of room for all of the family.

However, the fun doesn’t stop there. Making his debut appearance at the park, Hey Duggee will be popping in on Wednesday April 10. Come and meet him in the Events Arena at intervals throughout the day.

Plus lots of other popular children’s favourites will be putting in appearances throughout the spring months, including: Peter Rabbit (April 17), Catboy, Owlette and Gekko (April 22), PAW Patrol’s Chase and Marshall (May 29) and Tinky-Winky and Laa-Laa from the Teletubbies (May 30).