Eastbourne women urged to take part in charity postcard challenge

Women across Eastbourne and beyond are being encouraged to take part in a postcard challenge to raise awareness of women’s issues and raise money for charity.

Female MPs as well as business and civic leaders are all signing up to the initiative, which asks women to write, sketch, paint or draw something on a postcard that celebrates female suffrage and/or 100 years of female achievement.

Laura Murphy at the Wayfinder Woman Trust, a charity which supports women in work, is behind the project.

She said, “It’s 100 years since some women got the vote and we want to celebrate which is why we have set up the postcard challenge and want women in Eastbourne to get involved.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a budding Michelangelo or can only do stick people, the next JK Rowling or a collector of motivational quotes, we want women of Eastbourne, and indeed the whole of Sussex, to decorate their own postcard in some way.

“We plan to display the postcards at a grand exhibition at our base in The Labyrinth in Mark Lane for two weeks to help inspire and motivate young girls and other women. Then we’ll auction them to raise funds to open a five day a week drop-in advice and support hub.”

Among the first to sign up to the project was Eastbourne’s new mayor Gill Mattock as well as Chamber of Commerce boss Christina Ewbank and the Herald’s chief reporter Annemarie Field. Several female MPs have already decorated postcards.

Postcards can be collected from WayfinderWoman at 4 The Labyrinth, 7 Mark Lane, Eastbourne, Monday to Wednesday between 10am and 3pm or call 886171 or email info@wayfinderwoman.com

They will be exhibited in September.