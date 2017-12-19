Eastbourne woman wins a year’s supply of popcorn

An Eastbourne woman was treated with the ultimate Big Night In experience on Saturday night, delivered in true VIP style.

Kali Filsell, 42, was given the gift of the perfect Saturday night when a Butterkist branded Range Rover pulled up outside her house, delivering a year’s supply of Butterkist popcorn and a NowTV box.

Kali Filsell with the Simon cowell lookalike

The prizes, won through a social media competition with Butterkist, were given to Kali by a Simon Cowell lookalike. Her pictures were snapped by surrounding paparazzi as she greeted the unexpected visitor, adding an extra touch of glamour to the VIP experience.

The 100 bags of popcorn featured the entire range of Butterkist flavours, including Chocmallow and Salted Caramel.

Kali said, “I was so happy to win the Butterkist Big Night In experience and was shocked when I saw the Range Rover pull up outside. I loved getting my picture snapped by the paparazzi next to the Simon Cowell lookalike, I felt like a real celeb!

“Butterkist is the first thing I pick up before a night in with my friends and the range of flavours they’ve got always adds something special. Thanks to Butterkist I won’t need to stock up for a while now!”

Anjna Mistry, senior brand manager at Butterkist, said, “At Butterkist we know that nothing beats a winter night in watching films and reality TV with friends and family and a large bowl of your favourite snacks.

“We hope Kali enjoyed her Big Night In on Saturday and that the supply of Butterkist popcorn will help to create more great memories in 2018.”