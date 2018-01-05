Eastbourne woman to star in new series of Take Me Out

An Eastbourne woman will be in with a chance to go on a romantic trip to the isle of Fernando’s.

23-year-old Rikki-Lee is set to appear in the new series of ITV’s popular Saturday night dating show Take Me Out, where master matchmaker Paddy McGuinness hopes to fix her up with the man of her dreams.

A vegan who works with her mum in a burger van and has never had a boyfriend, Rikki-Lee will join the line-up of Paddy’s ‘Flirty Thirty’ ladies, ready and waiting to leave their lights on for love.

She calls herself ‘the therapist’ as people often come to the van and tell her all their problems, and she is also into Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

Take Me Out, which is celebrating its 10th series, is responsible for seven weddings, three babies (with two on the way!) and host Paddy has been busy lining up a selection of single men to brave the legendary ‘Love Lift’.

To watch the show, tune into ITV on Saturday (January 6) at 7pm.