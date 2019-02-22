Eastbourne woman stole nearly £100 worth of Christmas decorations from ESK

An Eastbourne woman has been sentenced for stealing Christmas decorations worth £92.74, from ESK

Emma Tovey, 30, of Ocklynge Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to the theft, from the Eastbourne branch of ESK, when she appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on February 13.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

The offence took place on October 25 last year. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

