Eastbourne woman’s Win a Car Christmas treat

Eastbourne resident Denise Jeffreys is the 2018 winner of the Christmas Win A Car at The Beacon.

The mum of three drove away with a a brand new £7,999 Suzuki Celerio after Tina Reed from the View Hotel drew Denise’s ticket live on Facebook on Christmas Eve.

Since 2000 when the competition was launched, more than £328,000 has been raised for local charities.

Denise said, “I bought a ticket this year in support of Chestnut Tree, as the son of a friend goes there for respite care. One of my daughters is learning to drive, so when she passes her test she can have my old car and I’ll be driving the new one.”

One winning ticket holder also scooped an overnight stay with dinner and breakfast at the View Hotel and 10 winners collected £25 vouchers to spend in M&S.

Beacon manager Bill Plumridge said, “When we launched Win A Car years ago, I never imagined it would prove so popular and such a great event for local charities. I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved. We are very grateful to Eastbourne Motoring Centre for providing the car at a generous discount. I also thank all the volunteers from the charities that took part, giving up their time to raise funds for their good causes. A total of 48 local charities benefit.”