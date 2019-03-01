Eastbourne woman’s fury at ‘vile’ overflowing dog poo bins in Princes Park

An Eastbourne woman has hit out at the ‘vile’ overflowing dog poo bins in Princes Park.

Anne Norton, of Seaside, said she was out on a dog walk when she noticed the waste bins were packed with bags of dog mess which had overflowed onto the grass.

An overflowing poo bin next to a children's play area in Princes Park, Eastbourne, photo by Anne Norton

She said it was ‘even more disturbing’ as one of the bins was next to a children’s play area.

Anne said, “It’s February, not even holiday time and they are not good. Being a warm sunny day, the children were playing and the sun on the overflowing bins was pretty vile.

“They were stacked high and on the grass too. A sign next to the bin states ‘do not permit your dog to foul the grass’! What a joke.”

She said, “Come on Eastbourne council shape up before summer please. Either put more bins in the parks or employ more man power to empty them. Don’t let my council tax go to waste please!”

Responding to this, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “We are very pleased that people are cleaning up after their dogs. It was an incredibly busy weekend with many people enjoying our parks and award-winning seafront in the unseasonably warm weather.

“Unfortunately there was a delay from our contractor early this week in emptying dog waste bins. They have been working hard to catch up and have cleared most of them, with any outstanding ones being emptied by the end of this week.”