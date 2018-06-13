Eastbourne woman reported missing from hospital

Police are concerned for missing Eastbourne woman Briony McCarthy.

Briony, 36, was last seen on Monday (June 11) at 8.40pm at the Eastbourne District General Hospital in Kings Drive, where she has been a voluntary patient in the mental health unit.

She is white, 6’, slim with long straight blonde hair. She was last seen wearing light coloured trousers, a light coloured cardigan and white back pack.

Briony has links to Eastbourne and Hailsham.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “If any one has seen Briony or has any information about her, please contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 1388 of 11/06. If she is in danger or in urgent need of medical attention, dial 999.”