Eastbourne woman lost £230 from bank account after card theft in nightclub

An Eastbourne woman had £230 withdrawn from her bank account after her card was stolen in a nightclub.

The 27-year-old had used her card to make a purchase in Volks club in Brighton at about 2.30am on Saturday March 17, said Sussex Police.

About three minutes later, officers said the same card was used to withdraw £230 from an ATM in the same street.

A 23-year-old woman from Brighton also reported having her card stolen in the same venue on the same day.

The two incidents are being linked by police and officers believe the suspect or suspects may have watched the victims enter the PIN before stealing their cards.

Pub and club goers are encouraged to protect their PIN when using their cards and to remain vigilant.

Police would like to speak to the men in the CCTV image in connection with the incident. Anyone who recognises them, or who witnessed either incident, is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 216 of 17/03.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

