Eastbourne woman given suspended prison sentence for sending ‘offensive and menacing’ message

Sally Treherne, 54, of Wilton Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to sending an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character according to a court document.

The offence took place at Eastbourne on December 30 last year. The court sentenced her to three months in prison, suspended for one year. The court also made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was due to the ‘serious nature of the threats’. She was ordered to pay £400 in prosecution costs.

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

See also: Eastbourne woman narrowly avoids jail after biting security guard and attacking people in town centre

See also: Man jailed for headbutting policeman in Eastbourne town centre